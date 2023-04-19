Laura Rosenberger is on her first visit to Taiwan as chairwoman of the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Laura Rosenberger is on her first visit to Taiwan as chairwoman of the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan ‘critical’ to peace in the Indo-Pacific, head of de facto US embassy tells President Tsai Ing-wen

  • Laura Rosenberger, who took office as AIT chair last month, is on a six-day visit to Taiwan
  • Taiwan is a ‘force for good in the world’, former Biden security aide tells Tsai

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 9:49pm, 19 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Laura Rosenberger is on her first visit to Taiwan as chairwoman of the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Laura Rosenberger is on her first visit to Taiwan as chairwoman of the American Institute in Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE