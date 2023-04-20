A senior Communist Party diplomat has met the US ambassador to Beijing, becoming the highest-ranking official known to have met an American representative since the “spy balloon” saga early this year. Liu Jianchao, head of the party Central Committee’s International Department and a veteran diplomat, met US envoy Nicholas Burns on Thursday and exchanged views on US-China relations and international and regional issues, according to a brief statement from the department. The meeting took place at the US’ invitation, the statement said. Communication between China and the United States has been largely frozen since a Chinese balloon was shot down in US airspace in February. The US said the balloon was used for surveillance while China said it was for monitoring the weather. The incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned trip to China , with some lower-level contact resuming only in the past month. Officials from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce met counterparts from the US Department of Commerce in Beijing last week to discuss economic and trade relations and ways to strengthen communication and cooperation. In late March, US deputy assistant secretary of state Rick Waters became the first senior US diplomat to visit mainland China since December, meeting officials from the North America and Oceania division of the Chinese foreign ministry. Waters’ trip raised speculation that normal communication between the two countries could be restored but the Chinese foreign ministry appeared to downplay his presence, saying the visit was related to matters at the US embassy in Beijing. Earlier in March, US President Joe Biden said he would speak soon with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the phone, but no timeline was given. US needs data reforms to keep military edge over China and Russia, Senate hears Liu’s meeting with Burns came just days after Blinken issued a call at the Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting for China to re-engage with the United States, saying China must make its intentions clear in its relationship with the US. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the cause of tensions between the two countries was the “misconceived China policy of the US which is based on a misguided China perception”. Wang also said the US needed to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop harming China’s interests. Last week, the US and the Philippines held massive joint military exercises in the South China Sea, waters claimed by both Beijing and Manila. The Philippines has also given US forces access to four more of its military bases, prompting concerns that the US could use the bases to stockpile weapons that could be deployed to defend Taiwan, a major flashpoint in US-China relations. The US-Philippine exercises started a day after China completed intensive drills around Taiwan in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Beijing saw the meeting as a clear violation of the “one-China” policy. China sees the island as a breakaway province and has not ruled out the option of taking it back by force. Washington, while claiming support for the “one-China” policy, opposes any “unilateral change of status quo” of the Taiwan Strait. The military communication line between the two countries has been offline since former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August. Meanwhile, the US House China Committee will simulate a war scenario in Taiwan on Wednesday, while Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is set to visit the Philippines on Friday.