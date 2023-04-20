Earlier this month, the US defied warnings from Beijing and allowed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to have stopovers in New York and Los Angeles on her way to Central America. Photo: Reuters
Earlier this month, the US defied warnings from Beijing and allowed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to have stopovers in New York and Los Angeles on her way to Central America. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers push for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to attend Apec summit despite objections from Beijing

  • In letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, House Republicans say excluding Taiwan from full participation in event ‘sends the wrong message’
  • The island, which joined the regional economic forum in 1991, typically only sends business leaders and retired officials to annual meeting

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 7:00pm, 20 Apr, 2023

