Earlier this month, the US defied warnings from Beijing and allowed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to have stopovers in New York and Los Angeles on her way to Central America. Photo: Reuters
US lawmakers push for Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to attend Apec summit despite objections from Beijing
- In letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, House Republicans say excluding Taiwan from full participation in event ‘sends the wrong message’
- The island, which joined the regional economic forum in 1991, typically only sends business leaders and retired officials to annual meeting
Earlier this month, the US defied warnings from Beijing and allowed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to have stopovers in New York and Los Angeles on her way to Central America. Photo: Reuters