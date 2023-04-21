US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivering a speech on US-China economic relations at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies on Thursday. Photo: CNBC
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls for better economic relations with China
- ‘China and the United States can and need to find a way to live together and share in global prosperity,’ she says at Johns Hopkins University
- She adds that Washington remains committed to defend its interests but has no intent to use trade tools to stifle China’s rise
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivering a speech on US-China economic relations at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies on Thursday. Photo: CNBC