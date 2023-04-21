Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivers his speech in Shanghai on Fruday. Photo: AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivers his speech in Shanghai on Fruday. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Modernisation is not a privilege for a few countries, says Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

  • Qin tells forum in Shanghai that all countries have an ‘inalienable right’ to modernise and can choose their own paths
  • He argues that ‘impartial stance’ in Ukraine and brokering deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia shows China’s modernisation is a ‘force for justice’

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 4:00pm, 21 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivers his speech in Shanghai on Fruday. Photo: AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivers his speech in Shanghai on Fruday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE