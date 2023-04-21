Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang delivers his speech in Shanghai on Fruday. Photo: AFP
Modernisation is not a privilege for a few countries, says Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang
- Qin tells forum in Shanghai that all countries have an ‘inalienable right’ to modernise and can choose their own paths
- He argues that ‘impartial stance’ in Ukraine and brokering deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia shows China’s modernisation is a ‘force for justice’
