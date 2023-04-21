US Treasury chief Janet Yellen said decoupling could prove “disastrous”. Photo: Reuters
Risk of US-China decoupling ‘still high’ despite olive branch from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
- Yellen has called for a ‘constructive and fair relationship’ between the world’s two largest economies and said the US did not want to ‘stifle’ China
- But Chinese analysts say there is still a high risk that the divide between the two sides will only get wider
US Treasury chief Janet Yellen said decoupling could prove “disastrous”. Photo: Reuters