US Treasury chief Janet Yellen said decoupling could prove “disastrous”. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury chief Janet Yellen said decoupling could prove “disastrous”. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Risk of US-China decoupling ‘still high’ despite olive branch from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

  • Yellen has called for a ‘constructive and fair relationship’ between the world’s two largest economies and said the US did not want to ‘stifle’ China
  • But Chinese analysts say there is still a high risk that the divide between the two sides will only get wider

Laura ZhouJane Cai
Laura Zhou and Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Treasury chief Janet Yellen said decoupling could prove “disastrous”. Photo: Reuters
US Treasury chief Janet Yellen said decoupling could prove “disastrous”. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE