The St Petersburg-based Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, led by Valery Gergiev, performed in Beijing in late March. Photo: SCMP/Handout
The St Petersburg-based Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, led by Valery Gergiev, performed in Beijing in late March. Photo: SCMP/Handout
China-Russia relations
China /  Diplomacy

Shunned in the West, Russian performers turn to China as Beijing and Moscow boost cultural ties

  • The Bolshoi ballet, soprano Anna Netrebko and conductor Valery Gergiev among those taking the stage in China after facing sanctions in US and Europe
  • Experts say Moscow and Beijing are promoting culture to support each other and grow soft power in the face of geopolitical pressure

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 2:46pm, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The St Petersburg-based Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, led by Valery Gergiev, performed in Beijing in late March. Photo: SCMP/Handout
The St Petersburg-based Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, led by Valery Gergiev, performed in Beijing in late March. Photo: SCMP/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE