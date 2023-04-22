The St Petersburg-based Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra, led by Valery Gergiev, performed in Beijing in late March. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Shunned in the West, Russian performers turn to China as Beijing and Moscow boost cultural ties
- The Bolshoi ballet, soprano Anna Netrebko and conductor Valery Gergiev among those taking the stage in China after facing sanctions in US and Europe
- Experts say Moscow and Beijing are promoting culture to support each other and grow soft power in the face of geopolitical pressure
