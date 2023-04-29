Leone Rock Metal Group has launched a project to upgrade the Pepel rail link and port in Sierra Leone. Photo: Handout
China-Africa relations
China looks to West Africa for iron ore supplies

  • Chinese firms have made major investments in mining projects in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, which have extensive high-quality reserves
  • The move could help Beijing diversify supplies and reduce its current reliance on Australia for iron ore

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 6:00am, 29 Apr, 2023

