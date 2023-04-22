Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, visited President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in Manila on Saturday. Photo: PPA Pool
China and Philippines look to boost communications over South China Sea dispute
- President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr said he hoped that the two sides would be able to resolve problems in a ‘mutually beneficial way’
- Marcos, who was speaking after meeting China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang, also announced plans to visit the White House within days
