China’s Ambassador to France Lu Shaye, in a recent interview on French television, also hedged when asked whether Crimea – a Ukrainian territory annexed by Russian forces – was part of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Baltic countries fume as China’s envoy in France questions sovereignty of post-Soviet states
- China’s ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, said former Soviet republics have no “effective status” in international law
- His comments infuriated the three Baltic states, which are former Soviet republics and current members of the European Union
China’s Ambassador to France Lu Shaye, in a recent interview on French television, also hedged when asked whether Crimea – a Ukrainian territory annexed by Russian forces – was part of Ukraine. Photo: AFP