European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell asks European navies to patrol Taiwan Strait
- ‘I call on European navies to patrol the Taiwan Strait to show Europe’s commitment to freedom of navigation in this absolutely crucial area,’ Borrell said
- Taiwan ‘concerns us economically, commercially and technologically,’ Borrell said, echoing recent comments stressing how crucial Taiwan is to Europe
