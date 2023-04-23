European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell asks European navies to patrol Taiwan Strait

  • ‘I call on European navies to patrol the Taiwan Strait to show Europe’s commitment to freedom of navigation in this absolutely crucial area,’ Borrell said
  • Taiwan ‘concerns us economically, commercially and technologically,’ Borrell said, echoing recent comments stressing how crucial Taiwan is to Europe

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:18am, 23 Apr, 2023

