Cui Tiankai has spoken of observing a marked worsening of attitudes towards China during his term as ambassador to the United States. Photo: Reuters
US-China ties set for further ‘turbulence’, former ambassador to Washington Cui Tiankai warns
- US failure to show mutual respect and keep its promises on issues like Taiwan is worsening ties with Beijing, Cui Tiankai says
- US government and media playing up ‘China threat’ to fend off perceived threat to hegemony, adds the ambassador to Washington from 2013 to 2021
