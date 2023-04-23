On Saturday, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the SAF, said he would help evacuate Chinese, American, British, and French citizens and diplomats after speaking with leaders from those countries.

Its rival, the RSF, also said it is coordinating evacuation efforts with the United States. Early on Sunday Washington announced that it had successfully completed an operation to evacuate embassy employees.

The situation in Khartoum remains highly unstable with fighting in many parts of the city, including airports, after the latest ceasefire attempt – timed for the Muslim festival of Eid – fell apart.

The main airport, Khartoum International, is closed. The airport announced on Saturday that the Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has extended restrictions on flights within the country’s airspace until the end of the month and services in and out of the capital remain suspended.

On Saturday, the Chinese embassy cautioned Chinese citizens to closely observe the situation, remain vigilant and step up safety measures.

It has also offered a direct channel of communication for Chinese citizens.

As well as collecting contact and ID details – including Hong Kong and Macau citizens and Taiwanese passport holders with mainland travel permits – the form on the embassy website asked people to state if they are company employees, students or individual business owners.

It also asked them to state whether they wanted to stay in Sudan, be evacuated to nearby countries or back to China, as well as sharing any difficulties they had encountered.

On Sunday, Wu Xi, the director general of the Consular Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told state broadcaster CCTV that President Xi Jinping had given instructions about protecting Chinese citizens and institutions in Sudan.

“[We] will work day and night, closely monitoring the situation, formulating various work plans, maintaining close contact with Chinese compatriots in Sudan, issuing consular reminders and intensively communicating with relevant parties in Sudan,” Wu said.

“[We] are doing everything possible to protect the lives and safety of more than 1,500 Chinese compatriots in Sudan.”

As of 2020, the Ministry of Commerce estimated there were more than 130 Chinese companies doing business in Sudan.

So far France, Japan and South Korea have announced that they are planning to evacuate their citizens.

Other countries including Britain and the US have asked citizens to register their details with the embassy.

On Sunday the US said it had evacuated direct-hire staff and their dependents from the embassy but warned the estimated 16,000 American citizens in the country that it so far has no civilian evacuation plan.

