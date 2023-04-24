Chinese President Xi Jinping with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen in Beijing on April 6. Photo: Reuters
EU warned to get its story straight on China, amid ‘divide and conquer’ fears
- The lack of a common EU approach to China is no surprise but such a sustained and public fight is rare
- EU unity on China is crucial, or they will ‘have us for lunch’, warns one diplomat ahead of foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg
Chinese President Xi Jinping with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen in Beijing on April 6. Photo: Reuters