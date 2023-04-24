Chinese ambassador to the EU Fu Cong said Beijing’s recent success in brokering the Saudi- Iran deal could have “significant implications” for a resolution in Ukraine. Photo: AP
EU-China ties shouldn’t be viewed through ‘prism of Ukraine crisis’, says top envoy
- Chinese ambassador to Brussels Fu Cong says Beijing ‘also a victim’ of crisis, and cooperation with Russia has ‘no upper limit’
- He urges European Union to maintain ‘strategic autonomy’ and avoid developing US ties at China’s expense
