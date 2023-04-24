Chinese ambassador to the EU Fu Cong said Beijing’s recent success in brokering the Saudi- Iran deal could have “significant implications” for a resolution in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Chinese ambassador to the EU Fu Cong said Beijing’s recent success in brokering the Saudi- Iran deal could have “significant implications” for a resolution in Ukraine. Photo: AP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

EU-China ties shouldn’t be viewed through ‘prism of Ukraine crisis’, says top envoy

  • Chinese ambassador to Brussels Fu Cong says Beijing ‘also a victim’ of crisis, and cooperation with Russia has ‘no upper limit’
  • He urges European Union to maintain ‘strategic autonomy’ and avoid developing US ties at China’s expense

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese ambassador to the EU Fu Cong said Beijing’s recent success in brokering the Saudi- Iran deal could have “significant implications” for a resolution in Ukraine. Photo: AP
Chinese ambassador to the EU Fu Cong said Beijing’s recent success in brokering the Saudi- Iran deal could have “significant implications” for a resolution in Ukraine. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE