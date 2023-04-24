As of Sunday, more than 420 people had died and 3,700 were injured in fighting in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization. Photo: AFP
China evacuates citizens from Sudan as violence continues
- First group of Chinese nationals leaves for neighbouring countries as fighting between rival factions disrupts access to food and electricity
- Main airports in North African nation remain closed after failure of attempted ceasefire
As of Sunday, more than 420 people had died and 3,700 were injured in fighting in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization. Photo: AFP