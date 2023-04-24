As of Sunday, more than 420 people had died and 3,700 were injured in fighting in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization. Photo: AFP
As of Sunday, more than 420 people had died and 3,700 were injured in fighting in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

China evacuates citizens from Sudan as violence continues

  • First group of Chinese nationals leaves for neighbouring countries as fighting between rival factions disrupts access to food and electricity
  • Main airports in North African nation remain closed after failure of attempted ceasefire

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 7:00pm, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
As of Sunday, more than 420 people had died and 3,700 were injured in fighting in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization. Photo: AFP
As of Sunday, more than 420 people had died and 3,700 were injured in fighting in Sudan, according to the World Health Organization. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE