China’s ambassador to France Lu Shaye, Photo: AFP
China tries to defuse EU diplomatic crisis after ambassador to France questions ex-Soviet republics’ sovereignty amid Ukraine war
- Lu Shaye’s comments when questioned about Ukraine triggered a storm of protest across Europe – especially from the three Baltic republics
- Beijing clarified it respected the states’ sovereignty while the embassy in France said the ambassador had been expressing his personal views
