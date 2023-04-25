President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has vowed to review deals seen as skewed in favour of foreign mining companies. Photo: AFP
Relief as Chinese firm reaches royalty deal on Congo cobalt mine, but stockpile sparks price fears
- CMOC’s dispute with Congo’s state-owned Gecamines involved accusations of under-reporting reserves at Tenke Fungurume, the world’s No 2 cobalt mine
- Deal puts to rest dispute dubbed ‘poster child for the beginning of the end for Chinese miners’ in Congo, analyst says
