From April 29, authorities will no longer require negative PCR test results for entry to China. Photo: Reuters
China's border reopening
China /  Diplomacy

Coronavirus: China will no longer require PCR tests for travellers to the country

  • From April 29, authorities will accept negative rapid antigen test results instead
  • Rule change comes as air travel in and out of China remains at a fraction of pre-pandemic levels

Bloomberg
Updated: 6:20pm, 25 Apr, 2023

