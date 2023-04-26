South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s comments comparing Taiwan to the North Korean issue has sparked a diplomatic row with Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan comments show US will keep using allies in narrative war with Beijing: Chinese analysts
- Beijing sees Taiwan as a domestic matter, but recent comments from South Korean president and British foreign secretary suggest the opposite
- Stepped-up rhetoric could be part of US efforts to push a lie until it becomes the truth, according to one observer
