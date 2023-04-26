The US and South Korea will announce the “Washington Declaration” during South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to the United States, according to senior officials. Photo: AP
The US and South Korea will announce the “Washington Declaration” during South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to the United States, according to senior officials. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US nuclear ballistic submarine to visit South Korea for first time in more than 40 years, senior officials say

  • American sub and other ‘strategic assets’ will travel to the Korean peninsula under new ‘Washington Declaration’ framework, officials say
  • The arrangement, though aimed at Pyongyang, is likely to ruffle feathers in Beijing

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:18pm, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The US and South Korea will announce the “Washington Declaration” during South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to the United States, according to senior officials. Photo: AP
The US and South Korea will announce the “Washington Declaration” during South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to the United States, according to senior officials. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE