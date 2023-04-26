US President Joe Biden has announced his re-election campaign. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Could US-China ties actually improve if Joe Biden is re-elected?

  • Both sides of politics ‘seem to agree on getting tougher on China’, analysts say
  • But if Biden wins, he could try to seek a ‘breakthrough’ in the troubled relationship

Laura ZhouJane Cai
Laura Zhou and Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 9:09pm, 26 Apr, 2023

