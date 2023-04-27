The meeting between China’s coastguard and Russia’s FSB was held in the city of Murmansk, located within the Arctic Circle. Photo: Weibo
China and Russia sign deal on maritime law enforcement as military build-up intensifies in Arctic
- Details of agreement are sparse, but it is signed after two-day meeting held near Russia’s border with Nato member Finland
- It comes as China expands presence in region and Moscow encourages non-Arctic nations to invest in shipping and energy projects
