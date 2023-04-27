A handout photograph of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. Photo: Presidential Press Service/EPA-EFE
Xi’s talk with Zelensky earns approval from US and EU, as well as a bit of caution
- White House official says the chat is a ‘good thing’ while EU spokesman describes it as ‘an important, long overdue first step by China’
- Some officials credit French President Emmanuel Macron for the call, Xi Jinping’s first conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky since Russia invaded Ukraine
