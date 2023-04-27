Former US national security adviser John Bolton is vying for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race. Photo: AFP
China hawk John Bolton to meet President Tsai Ing-wen during week-long Taiwan trip
- Former US national security adviser has been invited by pro-independence groups to speak at two events in Taipei
- He will also meet other government officials and party leaders to discuss regional and cross-strait security issues
