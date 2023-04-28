It is in the interests of both China and the US to avoid war, says Ryan Hass, co-author of a new book on US-Taiwan relations. Photo: AP
China, US have ‘responsibility’ for direct talks to avoid conflict, says former Obama adviser
- It is in the interests of both nations to avoid war, says co-author of a new book on US-Taiwan relations
- Ryan Hass says there are multiple possible scenarios and armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait is not inevitable
