The US Department of Justice has charged 44 people, including 40 Chinese police officers. Photo: Reuters
China vows to retaliate if US continues case against police officers accused of targeting dissidents in America
- Foreign ministry says US Justice Department is ‘weaponising and politicising the law’ by charging 44 suspects, including 40 police officers
- The accused, none of whom is thought to live in the US, are alleged to have taken part in a campaign of ‘transnational repression’
The US Department of Justice has charged 44 people, including 40 Chinese police officers. Photo: Reuters