Xi Jinping raised the topic with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi when he visited Beijing earlier this year. Photo: AP
China-Middle East relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘personally intervened’ to secure Saudi-Iran deal, says senior diplomat

  • An interview in the Communist Party’s mouthpiece credited Xi with taking the initiative when meeting the leaders of the two Gulf rivals
  • People’s Daily article also says China is willing to play a greater role as a mediator in other conflicts in the region

Dewey Sim in Singaporeand Josephine Ma in Hong Kong

Updated: 6:00am, 30 Apr, 2023

