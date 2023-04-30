Xi Jinping raised the topic with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi when he visited Beijing earlier this year. Photo: AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘personally intervened’ to secure Saudi-Iran deal, says senior diplomat
- An interview in the Communist Party’s mouthpiece credited Xi with taking the initiative when meeting the leaders of the two Gulf rivals
- People’s Daily article also says China is willing to play a greater role as a mediator in other conflicts in the region
