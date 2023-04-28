South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s state visit to the US this week marked the 70th anniversary of the alliance between Seoul and Washington. Photo: Reuters
China summons South Korean diplomat over statement by Yoon Suk-yeol and Joe Biden on Taiwan, South China Sea
- Beijing expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ after Seoul and Washington reaffirm support for status quo in hot-button disputes
- Chinese foreign ministry official stresses one-China principle in meeting with South Korean embassy minister
