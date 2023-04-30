Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio commissioned the 26.7-metre patrol boat, Madam Yoko, on April 25. The vessel was a gift from the Chinese government to help Sierra Leone tackle illegal fishing and piracy. Photo: Handout
China donates patrol boat to Sierra Leone to tackle illegal fishing and piracy off West Africa
- Beijing’s ‘gift’ commissioned as communities in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Guinea concerned about Chinese fleets depleting fish stocks
- Analysts say military donations are a diplomatic means for China to strengthen relations with African continent and protect its economic interests.
