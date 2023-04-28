Many observers believe Lu Shaye might be in trouble over his comments. Photo: AP
Will China have to muzzle its wolf warrior diplomats after ambassador to France’s Ukraine faux pas?

  • Diplomatic insiders say Beijing was taken aback by the scale of the backlash after Lu Shaye questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet republics
  • Some observers believe the comments reflect a strain of thought inside the government but Lu may have been speaking out of turn when he made them

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Apr, 2023

