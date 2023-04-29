Santiago Pena, the Paraguay presidential candidate of the ruling Colorado Party, holds a banner while campaigning in Asuncion on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Santiago Pena, the Paraguay presidential candidate of the ruling Colorado Party, holds a banner while campaigning in Asuncion on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

In Paraguay’s election, Taiwan’s diplomatic recognition may be on the ballot

  • A tight presidential race includes an opposition candidate who says he will switch ties to China for the country, Taiwan’s last ally in South America
  • While a switch may be mostly symbolic for Taiwan and China, advocates for the move argue otherwise for Paraguay, touting its potentially significant economic gains

Bochen Han
Bochen Han

Updated: 6:14am, 29 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Santiago Pena, the Paraguay presidential candidate of the ruling Colorado Party, holds a banner while campaigning in Asuncion on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Santiago Pena, the Paraguay presidential candidate of the ruling Colorado Party, holds a banner while campaigning in Asuncion on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE