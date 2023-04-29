Santiago Pena, the Paraguay presidential candidate of the ruling Colorado Party, holds a banner while campaigning in Asuncion on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
In Paraguay’s election, Taiwan’s diplomatic recognition may be on the ballot
- A tight presidential race includes an opposition candidate who says he will switch ties to China for the country, Taiwan’s last ally in South America
- While a switch may be mostly symbolic for Taiwan and China, advocates for the move argue otherwise for Paraguay, touting its potentially significant economic gains
Santiago Pena, the Paraguay presidential candidate of the ruling Colorado Party, holds a banner while campaigning in Asuncion on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE