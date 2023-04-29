Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

EU racing to devise new China strategy with ‘de-risking’ at its core

  • Public spats over ways to deal with Beijing and the messaging on Taiwan have injected new sense of urgency into policymaking process
  • EU members find de-risking more palatable than decoupling, but agreeing on ‘the economic stuff’ is easier than on political issues, diplomat notes

Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 6:00pm, 29 Apr, 2023

