Chinese ambassador Wu Jianghao has warned Japan against being “tied to secessionist forces that seek to split China”. Photo: AFP
Chinese envoy warns Japan on Taiwan ‘red line’, links Japanese man’s detention to spying

  • ‘Harmful’ to connect China’s internal affairs to Japanese security, ambassador Wu Jianghao says, slamming Tokyo for aligning with the US on Taiwan
  • Astellas Pharma employee’s case not that of an innocent Japanese citizen being taken into custody, Wu says at the Japan National Press Club

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 7:30pm, 29 Apr, 2023

