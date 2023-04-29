Chinese ambassador Wu Jianghao has warned Japan against being “tied to secessionist forces that seek to split China”. Photo: AFP
Chinese envoy warns Japan on Taiwan ‘red line’, links Japanese man’s detention to spying
- ‘Harmful’ to connect China’s internal affairs to Japanese security, ambassador Wu Jianghao says, slamming Tokyo for aligning with the US on Taiwan
- Astellas Pharma employee’s case not that of an innocent Japanese citizen being taken into custody, Wu says at the Japan National Press Club
