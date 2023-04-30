The Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Malapascua, front, manoeuvres as a Chinese coast guard ship cuts its path at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: AFP
South China Sea
China /  Diplomacy

US demands Beijing stop ‘provocative and unsafe’ acts in South China Sea

  • ‘We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct,’ said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller
  • A Chinese coastguard ship cut off a Philippine patrol vessel near the Spratly Islands last Sunday, causing a near-collision

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:58am, 30 Apr, 2023

