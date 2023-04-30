The Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Malapascua, front, manoeuvres as a Chinese coast guard ship cuts its path at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: AFP
US demands Beijing stop ‘provocative and unsafe’ acts in South China Sea
- ‘We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct,’ said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller
- A Chinese coastguard ship cut off a Philippine patrol vessel near the Spratly Islands last Sunday, causing a near-collision
