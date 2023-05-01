Paraguayan President-elect Santiago Pena celebrates in the capital Asuncion on Sunday after winning the poll. Photo: AFP
Paraguayan President-elect Santiago Pena celebrates in the capital Asuncion on Sunday after winning the poll. Photo: AFP
Taiwan pledges stronger ties with Paraguay after ally’s presidential election

  • Pro-Taiwan ruling party candidate Santiago Pena won convincing election victory, vowing to maintain formal ties with the island
  • Taipei said Beijing went all out to snatch away South American ally after Honduras switched official ties to China in March

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 7:07pm, 1 May, 2023

