Pakistani nationals evacuated from Sudan on the PLA Navy supply ship Weishanhu arrive at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistani nationals evacuated from Sudan on the PLA Navy supply ship Weishanhu arrive at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah. Photo: Xinhua
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

Escape from Sudan: Chinese navy helps Pakistani and Brazilian nationals flee war-torn African nation alongside its own

  • 215 Pakistani citizens and Brazilian family of six among 493 people evacuated by PLA Navy to Saudi Arabia, Chinese navy and CCTV reports say
  • Chinese foreign ministry earlier said the PLA Navy had helped the nationals of five countries leave Sudan, but did not name them

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 10:13pm, 1 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistani nationals evacuated from Sudan on the PLA Navy supply ship Weishanhu arrive at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistani nationals evacuated from Sudan on the PLA Navy supply ship Weishanhu arrive at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE