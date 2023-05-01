Pakistani nationals evacuated from Sudan on the PLA Navy supply ship Weishanhu arrive at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah. Photo: Xinhua
Escape from Sudan: Chinese navy helps Pakistani and Brazilian nationals flee war-torn African nation alongside its own
- 215 Pakistani citizens and Brazilian family of six among 493 people evacuated by PLA Navy to Saudi Arabia, Chinese navy and CCTV reports say
- Chinese foreign ministry earlier said the PLA Navy had helped the nationals of five countries leave Sudan, but did not name them
