Li Hui, pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was China’s ambassador to Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
Li Hui, pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was China’s ambassador to Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

Who is Li Hui, China’s point man in Ukraine?

  • The diplomat spent 10 years as ambassador to Moscow and has spoken of his love of Russian literature
  • Diplomatic observers say he can speak to all parties and it should not be assumed he is biased towards Russia

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 11:12pm, 1 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Hui, pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was China’s ambassador to Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
Li Hui, pictured with Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was China’s ambassador to Moscow. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE