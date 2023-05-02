Taiwan says a US-Philippines joint statement on security underscores the “consensus from countries in the region to uphold cross-strait peace and stability”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan welcomes renewed US, Philippines commitment to regional security

  • Taipei says joint statement underscores the ‘consensus from countries in the region to uphold cross-strait peace and stability’
  • Closer defence cooperation will allow the US to better respond in the event of conflict in the Taiwan Strait, observers say

Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 6:49pm, 2 May, 2023

Taiwan says a US-Philippines joint statement on security underscores the “consensus from countries in the region to uphold cross-strait peace and stability”. Photo: EPA-EFE
