“We need better channels between the two governments and deeper channels and we are ready to talk,” US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US envoy to China says next steps to improve relations are up to Beijing

  • ‘We’ve never been shy of talking and we hope the Chinese will meet us halfway,’ Nicholas Burns says
  • Burns’ remarks come as the US-China relationship, now characterised by deep distrust, founders over trade, Taiwan, human rights and other issues

Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 4:30am, 3 May, 2023

