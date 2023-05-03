“We need better channels between the two governments and deeper channels and we are ready to talk,” US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US envoy to China says next steps to improve relations are up to Beijing
- ‘We’ve never been shy of talking and we hope the Chinese will meet us halfway,’ Nicholas Burns says
- Burns’ remarks come as the US-China relationship, now characterised by deep distrust, founders over trade, Taiwan, human rights and other issues
