The effects of a rocket attack on a construction site in southern Israel. Thousands of Chinese labourers are currently estimated to be engaged in Israel’s construction sector. Photo: JINI via Xinhua
Chinese in Israel told to avoid ‘high-risk areas’ as migrant worker hurt in rocket fire from Gaza
- Israel carries out air strikes on Gaza in response to rockets fired by armed groups after prominent Palestinian activist dies in custody
- Chinese migrant worker injured in southern Israel is in stable condition following prompt surgery, embassy says
