Pictures of Sofia and Alina, two young children killed by a Russian missile strike, are seen in the town of Uman, in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
China says its stand on Ukraine war ‘has not changed’ after UN vote
- Beijing backed a resolution last week that described the conflict as ‘aggression by the Russian Federation’
- But China’s mission to the UN says its vote was on the entire text and wasn’t an endorsement of that paragraph
