Pictures of Sofia and Alina, two young children killed by a Russian missile strike, are seen in the town of Uman, in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Pictures of Sofia and Alina, two young children killed by a Russian missile strike, are seen in the town of Uman, in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China says its stand on Ukraine war ‘has not changed’ after UN vote

  • Beijing backed a resolution last week that described the conflict as ‘aggression by the Russian Federation’
  • But China’s mission to the UN says its vote was on the entire text and wasn’t an endorsement of that paragraph

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 9:00am, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Pictures of Sofia and Alina, two young children killed by a Russian missile strike, are seen in the town of Uman, in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Pictures of Sofia and Alina, two young children killed by a Russian missile strike, are seen in the town of Uman, in the Cherkasy region of Ukraine, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE