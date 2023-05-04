US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, at the SelectUSA conference on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, at the SelectUSA conference on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US-Taiwan trade negotiations should be updated ‘soon’, White House official says

  • US Trade Representative Katherine Tai tells a Commerce Department conference that talks on the proposed US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century are progressing
  • Provisions are largely the same as those in the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which is also being negotiated

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 3:38am, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, at the SelectUSA conference on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, at the SelectUSA conference on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE