US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, at the SelectUSA conference on Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US-Taiwan trade negotiations should be updated ‘soon’, White House official says
- US Trade Representative Katherine Tai tells a Commerce Department conference that talks on the proposed US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century are progressing
- Provisions are largely the same as those in the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which is also being negotiated
