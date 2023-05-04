US climate envoy John Kerry reportedly spoke with China’s representative at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin this week and held virtual talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua “a week or two ago”. Photo: Reuters
Could US climate envoy John Kerry be ‘channel for communications’ with China?
- Kerry reportedly said he was invited to visit in the ‘near term’ for climate talks but the timing has yet to be decided
- It could be a way to ‘gauge the possibilities for further engagement’ on issues of mutual concern, analyst says
