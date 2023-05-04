Qin Gang will travel to Pakistan after visits to Myanmar and India: Photo: AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang heads to Pakistan with Afghanistan talks high on agenda
- Qin will meet a Taliban representative for three-way talks during the visit, where he will also hold talks with senior Pakistani officials
- China also hopes to use the visit to further strengthen ties with one of its most important strategic partners
