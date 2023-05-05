Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Goa. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Qin Gang pledges to keep Moscow close in Ukraine peace bid

  • Communication and coordination to continue for ‘real contribution’ to end of conflict, foreign minister tells his Russian counterpart
  • At their meeting in Goa, the two men also agreed to oppose a ‘new cold war’ in the Asia-Pacific

Laura Zhou

Updated: 2:20pm, 5 May, 2023

