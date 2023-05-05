Cong Peiwu, China’s ambassador to Canada, was summoned by the Canadian foreign ministry on Thursday. Photo: AP
China hits out at Canadian ‘threat’ to expel diplomat over harassment claim
- Ambassador Cong Peiwu was summoned by the foreign ministry over allegations of a Chinese-led campaign targeting a lawmaker and his family
- Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong had voted in favour of a 2021 parliamentary motion condemning Beijing’s policies in the Xinjiang region
