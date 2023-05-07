South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s recent comments on the Taiwan Strait have angered Beijing. Photo: Reuters
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s recent comments on the Taiwan Strait have angered Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

US-China rivalry puts squeeze on South Korea in the Taiwan Strait

  • Seoul is expected to stick to its one-China policy but observers note a stronger tone as it moves closer to Washington
  • More overt attitude seen as likely to be driven by North Korean nuclear threat and promise of American protection

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 6:17pm, 7 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s recent comments on the Taiwan Strait have angered Beijing. Photo: Reuters
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s recent comments on the Taiwan Strait have angered Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE