Relations between Britain and China have plunged sharply in recent years. Photo: Shutterstock
Will Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng’s trip to King Charles’ coronation help reset ties with Britain?
- Han is expected to meet Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who has said Britain must engage with China despite domestic calls for a tougher line
- Rishi Sunak has been trying to reset relations after years of tensions but analysts warn the two sides need to identify areas where they can work together
