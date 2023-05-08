China should seek alternative solutions to ensure its energy security and meet climate goals, rather than relying on building new coal-fired power plants, according to Germany’s climate envoy. Photo: AFP
exclusive | German climate envoy urges China to look beyond coal for energy-secure future
- Germany learned the hard way about the need for renewable supplies and efficiency, Jennifer Morgan says
- The two countries could build on their long history of collaboration on energy and climate change, she says
China should seek alternative solutions to ensure its energy security and meet climate goals, rather than relying on building new coal-fired power plants, according to Germany’s climate envoy. Photo: AFP