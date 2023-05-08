China should seek alternative solutions to ensure its energy security and meet climate goals, rather than relying on building new coal-fired power plants, according to Germany’s climate envoy. Photo: AFP
exclusive | German climate envoy urges China to look beyond coal for energy-secure future

  • Germany learned the hard way about the need for renewable supplies and efficiency, Jennifer Morgan says
  • The two countries could build on their long history of collaboration on energy and climate change, she says

Echo Xie
Updated: 1:00pm, 8 May, 2023

